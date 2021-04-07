Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

OZK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,614. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

