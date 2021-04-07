Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by 195.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.