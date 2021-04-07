Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Waitr worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waitr by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

