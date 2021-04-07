Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,086,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,554,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:DEN opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

