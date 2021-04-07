Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $742,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.