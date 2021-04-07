Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $849,000 Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Evolution Petroleum worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,810 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

