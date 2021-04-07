Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $809,000 Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

