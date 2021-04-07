Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,787,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $11,921,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $5,129,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.