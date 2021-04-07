Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,460 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of ProSight Global worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ProSight Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PROS shares. Truist lowered shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSight Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

