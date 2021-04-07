Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,997 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

