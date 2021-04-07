Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,110 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Comcast were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,667 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 59,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

