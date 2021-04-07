Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $283,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

