Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $397,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

