Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $435,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

