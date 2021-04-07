Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $229,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $255.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

