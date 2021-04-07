Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,337 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,028.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.91 and a one year high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

