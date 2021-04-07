Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233.99 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.52 or 0.00027574 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $318.02 million and $233.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00615662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

