Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 305.60 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 305.20 ($3.99), with a volume of 92877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.20 ($3.96).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

