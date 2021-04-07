Balancer Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115.07 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $50.93 or 0.00090519 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $353.68 million and $115.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

