Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 6,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,493,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

