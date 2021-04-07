B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

