B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

