B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,882 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

EXP stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,186 shares of company stock worth $15,877,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

