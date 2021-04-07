B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $3.51 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of ITT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

ITT stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

