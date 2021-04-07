B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.25% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

KAI stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.