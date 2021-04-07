B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $3.79 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

