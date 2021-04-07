B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.73 Million in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

