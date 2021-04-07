Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $140.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.91.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
