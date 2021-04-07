Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,818 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

