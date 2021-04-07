Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 17.7%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) shares dropped 17.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 12,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

