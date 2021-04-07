Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

