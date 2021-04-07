AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading Up 11.2%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.35 and last traded at C$33.51. 91,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 146,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.84 million and a P/E ratio of -122.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. Research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

