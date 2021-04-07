AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 493,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

