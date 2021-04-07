Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.73 and last traded at $61.99. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.