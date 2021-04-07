Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.98. 30,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,414,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

