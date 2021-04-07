Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 14,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.