ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from ARB’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.
ARB Company Profile
