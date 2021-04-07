ARAW One Day Volume Tops $217.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 73% against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $118,121.24 and $217.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.05 or 0.00613535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.