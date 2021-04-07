APY.Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $39.50 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $39.50 million and $2.42 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,650,771 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

