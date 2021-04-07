Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. 104,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

