Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.