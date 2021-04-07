Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

