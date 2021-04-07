Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,433.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,342 shares of company stock valued at $331,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

