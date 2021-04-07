API3 Price Tops $8.10 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00014384 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $112.10 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00261509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00719966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,802.57 or 0.99148373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00667505 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

