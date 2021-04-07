Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

