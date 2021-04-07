Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 579,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.