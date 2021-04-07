Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51%

This table compares Public Storage and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 15.69 $1.52 billion $10.75 23.75 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 5.49 $521.53 million $7.01 14.87

Public Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Properties. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Public Storage and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 2 0 2.10 Boston Properties 1 9 6 0 2.31

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $221.38, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $100.06, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Public Storage.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

