Analysts Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Target Price at $16.50

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,400. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

