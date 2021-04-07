Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price at $80.80

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

