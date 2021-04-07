Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target at C$47.79

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.82. 1,307,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,927. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.25. The company has a market cap of C$45.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

